Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Sells 139 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $508.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lam Research Stock Down 0.2 %

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

LRCX stock opened at $526.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $505.37 and its 200-day moving average is $475.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.50. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $548.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Further Reading

