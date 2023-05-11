Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Sells 436 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,305,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,198,000 after acquiring an additional 354,202 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,948,000 after acquiring an additional 347,177 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,637,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,013,000 after acquiring an additional 14,538 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,635,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,710,000 after acquiring an additional 60,404 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,313,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,317,000 after purchasing an additional 16,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total transaction of $457,099.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,082.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $457,099.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,082.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,467 shares of company stock worth $3,975,488. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:HCA opened at $279.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $76.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.17. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.47 and a twelve month high of $294.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $15.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.08 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $279.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $294.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Argus raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $283.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.88.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Featured Stories

