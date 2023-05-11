Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Has $2.62 Million Stock Holdings in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,811 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned 0.20% of Live Oak Bancshares worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,640,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,143,000 after acquiring an additional 223,059 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,389,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,278,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,969,000 after acquiring an additional 976,101 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,208,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,376,000 after purchasing an additional 162,418 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 474,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,131,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ LOB traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.32. 5,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,177. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.19 and a 200-day moving average of $29.89. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.31 and a 12-month high of $43.72.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 3.79%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $26.50 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Live Oak Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

About Live Oak Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.