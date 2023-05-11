Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $17.95

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.95 and last traded at $17.48, with a volume of 4134895 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.43.
Nano-X Imaging Stock Up 15.2 %
The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.89.
Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.29). Nano-X Imaging had a negative net margin of 1,226.89% and a negative return on equity of 41.94%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nano-X Imaging
Nano-X Imaging Company Profile
Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nano-X Imaging (NNOX)
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
- A Royally Good Time To Buy The Walt Disney Company
- 3 Surprising Stocks Leading Growth Over Value
- Copa Holdings Is Looking For A Comeback, Its Dividend Agrees
Receive News & Ratings for Nano-X Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano-X Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.