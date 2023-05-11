Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $17.95

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.95 and last traded at $17.48, with a volume of 4134895 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.43.

Nano-X Imaging Stock Up 15.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.89.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.29). Nano-X Imaging had a negative net margin of 1,226.89% and a negative return on equity of 41.94%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nano-X Imaging

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 13,763.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 7,570 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 8.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 379.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $547,000. 17.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

Featured Articles

