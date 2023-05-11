National Bank Financial Comments on TransAlta Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:TAC)

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of TransAlta in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 8th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the utilities provider will earn $1.27 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.84. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TransAlta’s current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TransAlta’s FY2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $629.08 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 3.90%.

TransAlta Stock Performance

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TAC. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.10.

TransAlta stock opened at $9.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. TransAlta has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $11.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Trading of TransAlta

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the third quarter worth $138,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in TransAlta by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,691,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,984,000 after purchasing an additional 244,600 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new stake in TransAlta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in TransAlta by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 111,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TransAlta during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 64.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransAlta Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.17%.

About TransAlta

(Get Rating)

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas and Energy Transition business segments are responsible for operating and maintaining the company’s electrical generation facilities in Canada, Australia, and the US.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.