National Bank Holdings Co. (NBHC) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on June 15th

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

National Bank has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. National Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 28.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect National Bank to earn $3.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.0%.

Shares of NYSE:NBHC traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $28.80. 14,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,644. National Bank has a 12 month low of $26.48 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. National Bank had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business had revenue of $109.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that National Bank will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in National Bank by 76.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,305,000 after purchasing an additional 67,805 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in National Bank by 20.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 727,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,286,000 after purchasing an additional 123,952 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in National Bank by 12.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in National Bank by 5.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in National Bank by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NBHC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on National Bank from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on National Bank in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

