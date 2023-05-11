National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $51.65

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $51.65 and last traded at $51.77, with a volume of 366402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on NFG. StockNews.com began coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

National Fuel Gas Trading Down 3.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.91 and its 200 day moving average is $59.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $717.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.11 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 24.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Fuel Gas

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 1,676.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

Featured Stories

