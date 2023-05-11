Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

NYSE:NAVB opened at $0.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.49. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $1.05.

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutic. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.

