NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Receives $108.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.80.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised NetEase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on NetEase from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NetEase from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in NetEase during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of NetEase by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 13.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetEase Price Performance

NetEase stock opened at $88.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.93. The firm has a market cap of $58.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.50. NetEase has a one year low of $53.09 and a one year high of $108.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 18.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that NetEase will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 23.52%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Featured Stories

