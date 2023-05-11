NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) COO Sells $147,150.00 in Stock

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $147,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,443.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NetScout Systems Price Performance
NTCT stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,941. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $38.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.44.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
NTCT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetScout Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded NetScout Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About NetScout Systems
NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.
