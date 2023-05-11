NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) COO Sells $147,150.00 in Stock

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $147,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,443.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NTCT stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,941. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $38.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.44.

NTCT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetScout Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded NetScout Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 17.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 56.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 13,356 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 211,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

