NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NMTC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data on Friday, May 12th.
NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. NeuroOne Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 85.99% and a negative net margin of 3,527.67%. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter.
NeuroOne Medical Technologies Price Performance
NMTC traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $1.38. 9,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,134. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.31. NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $2.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.52.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
NeuroOne Medical Technologies Company Profile
NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram and stereoelectrocencephalography recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions.
