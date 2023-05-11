NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NMTC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data on Friday, May 12th.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. NeuroOne Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 85.99% and a negative net margin of 3,527.67%. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter.

NMTC traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $1.38. 9,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,134. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.31. NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $2.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies by 10.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 239,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 22,159 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram and stereoelectrocencephalography recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions.

