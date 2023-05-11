New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

NYSE EDU traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.79. 1,418,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,137,078. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.05 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.75. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 12-month low of $9.29 and a 12-month high of $46.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,329,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,990 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,490,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,114,000 after buying an additional 21,246,644 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,078,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,441,000 after buying an additional 932,613 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 6,201,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 158.8% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others.

