New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Releases Earnings Results

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03, RTT News reports. New York Times had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $560.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.
New York Times Stock Down 1.7 %
NYSE:NYT traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.53. The stock had a trading volume of 794,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,770. New York Times has a one year low of $27.58 and a one year high of $42.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.57 and a 200 day moving average of $36.14.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on New York Times from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays upgraded New York Times from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on New York Times from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.08.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other New York Times news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 29,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $1,191,807.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,130.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 29,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $1,191,807.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,988,130.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Roland A. Caputo sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $493,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,922.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in New York Times by 2.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,845,000 after acquiring an additional 5,921 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in New York Times by 11.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in New York Times by 7.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in New York Times by 1.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of New York Times during the 1st quarter worth approximately $476,000. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About New York Times
The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It offers news products and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm also manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New York Times (NYT)
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
- A Royally Good Time To Buy The Walt Disney Company
- 3 Surprising Stocks Leading Growth Over Value
- Copa Holdings Is Looking For A Comeback, Its Dividend Agrees
Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.