New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Releases Earnings Results

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03, RTT News reports. New York Times had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $560.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

New York Times Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:NYT traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.53. The stock had a trading volume of 794,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,770. New York Times has a one year low of $27.58 and a one year high of $42.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.57 and a 200 day moving average of $36.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on New York Times from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays upgraded New York Times from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on New York Times from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

New York Times declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other New York Times news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 29,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $1,191,807.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,130.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 29,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $1,191,807.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,988,130.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Roland A. Caputo sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $493,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,922.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in New York Times by 2.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,845,000 after acquiring an additional 5,921 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in New York Times by 11.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in New York Times by 7.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in New York Times by 1.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of New York Times during the 1st quarter worth approximately $476,000. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New York Times

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It offers news products and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm also manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

