Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) PT Lowered to $6.50 at Piper Sandler

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

NMRK has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $9.00 to $6.25 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

Newmark Group Price Performance

NMRK stock opened at $5.23 on Monday. Newmark Group has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $11.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.56 million, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.70.

Newmark Group Dividend Announcement

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $520.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.07 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Newmark Group will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmark Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Newmark Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 155.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 218.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 217.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

Further Reading

