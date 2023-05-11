NEXE Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEXNF) Short Interest Update

NEXE Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEXNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 63.9% from the April 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NEXE Innovations Stock Performance

Shares of NEXNF stock remained flat at $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday. 2,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,268. NEXE Innovations has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.30.

Get NEXE Innovations alerts:

About NEXE Innovations

(Get Rating)

Read More

NEXE Innovations Inc manufactures and sells plant-based single-serve coffee pods for use in single-serve coffee machines in Canada. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for NEXE Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXE Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.