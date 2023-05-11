Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Trading Down 0.1%

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.19 and last traded at $7.19. 902 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EFRTF. Scotiabank cut their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.00 to C$11.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Nexus Industrial REIT Stock Down 1.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.32.

About Nexus Industrial REIT

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

