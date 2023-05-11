NFT Price Tops $0.0163 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 11th. Over the last seven days, NFT has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One NFT token can now be purchased for $0.0163 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a market cap of $599,496.17 and $66.37 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00007194 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00020954 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00024973 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00018337 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,701.43 or 1.00079323 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000092 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01657786 USD and is up 0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $66.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.