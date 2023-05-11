Nickel Industries (OTCMKTS:NICMF) Shares Down 3.5%

Nickel Industries Limited (OTCMKTS:NICMF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.63 and last traded at $0.63. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 165,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Nickel Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.66.

Nickel Industries Limited engages in nickel ore mining and nickel pig iron production operations in Singapore and Indonesia. The company holds an 80% interest in the Hengjaya Mine that covers an area of 5,983 hectares located in the Morowali Regency of Central Sulawesi; 80% interest in the Ranger Nickel project; and 70% interest in the Angel Nickel project.

