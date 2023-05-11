Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Acquires 26,100 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,100 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts comprises about 2.2% of Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $21,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 11.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,459 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,675 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $109,653,000 after purchasing an additional 13,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 208.9% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,112 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded up $1.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $125.91. 1,350,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,389,786. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $142.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.51.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.35). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wedbush increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $700,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,932,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $700,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,932,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $180,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,147.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,440 shares of company stock worth $1,914,466. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

