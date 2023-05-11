Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Boosts Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. owned approximately 0.05% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $7,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CCLA Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,430,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,325,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,446,000 after buying an additional 989,573 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,170,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,424,000 after purchasing an additional 920,915 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,344,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $420,203,000 after purchasing an additional 685,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 13.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,179,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,589,000 after buying an additional 618,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BIP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.31. The stock had a trading volume of 97,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,584. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 441.50 and a beta of 0.88. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $30.03 and a 1-year high of $43.62.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.382 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,912.50%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP operates as an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Midstream, and Data.

