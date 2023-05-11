Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Buys 3,000 Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) by 57.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. owned 0.09% of Nabors Industries worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 158.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,863,000 after acquiring an additional 143,840 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 8.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,696,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $172,152,000 after buying an additional 136,874 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Nabors Industries by 1,355.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after purchasing an additional 70,430 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 750,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,173,000 after buying an additional 59,309 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Nabors Industries by 238.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,486,000 after purchasing an additional 48,364 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NBR traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.03. 100,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,309. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $193.88.

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($2.83). The company had revenue of $769.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.46 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 26.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on NBR shares. Morgan Stanley raised Nabors Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Benchmark started coverage on Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Nabors Industries from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised Nabors Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Nabors Industries from $195.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nabors Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.57.

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It also provides performance tools, directional drilling services, tubular running services, and innovative technologies. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

