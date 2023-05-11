Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Has $1.87 Million Holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,052,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,562,000 after acquiring an additional 216,934 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,074,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,961,000 after buying an additional 173,727 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,905,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,763,000 after purchasing an additional 83,980 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 803,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BHE traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.31. 75,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,004. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.69. The company has a market cap of $758.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.58 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.50%.

BHE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia, and Europe. The firm offers services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control telecommunication equipment, computers, and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

