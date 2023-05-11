Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Increases Stock Holdings in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 380,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. owned 0.91% of TPI Composites worth $3,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triodos Investment Management BV raised its holdings in TPI Composites by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 575,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,831,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 72,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 27,072 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in TPI Composites in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,475,000. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in TPI Composites by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 461,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 7,855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

TPIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of TPI Composites from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPIC traded down $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $8.68. 390,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,319. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. TPI Composites, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $402.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.71 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US), Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in its Newton, Iowa plant, the manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in its Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

