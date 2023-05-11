Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Raises Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COKE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 700,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1,122,685.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 78,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,360,000 after acquiring an additional 78,588 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,961,000 after buying an additional 18,304 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,453,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. 36.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of COKE traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $629.13. The stock had a trading volume of 7,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,920. The business’s fifty day moving average is $550.08 and its 200 day moving average is $517.26. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52-week low of $405.03 and a 52-week high of $694.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.89.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Cuts Dividend

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $13.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 49.66%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

