Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Sells 3,000 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. trimmed its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $4,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENPH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $242.00 to $247.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Enphase Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at $19,735,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Mandy Yang acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $156.86 per share, for a total transaction of $549,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,535,884.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at $19,735,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock traded down $2.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $159.21. 1,067,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,363,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.67 and a 1-year high of $339.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $197.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 47.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 74.86%. The firm had revenue of $724.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.