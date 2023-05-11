Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Acquires 325 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for about 0.6% of Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,952,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,915,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994,047 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 61.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,764,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,373,000 after buying an additional 4,095,881 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 141.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,834,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,865,000 after buying an additional 3,998,128 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,258,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,349,737,000 after buying an additional 3,864,004 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,838,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,038,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,863,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $275.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $66.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.62.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 558,398 shares of company stock valued at $35,011,051 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

