Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 6,772.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 1,491.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $27.37. 19,570,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,818,934. The company has a market cap of $218.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $38.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.83.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

