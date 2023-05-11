Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Has $99.48 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,923,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,122 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 13.1% of Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC owned 0.70% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $99,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 636.7% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SPYG stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.16. 564,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,903,128. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.26. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.91 and a 12 month high of $62.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

