Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Sells 6,137 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,137 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $13,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,237,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,731,401,000 after purchasing an additional 11,921,850 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,098.9% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,739,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,740,000 after acquiring an additional 8,927,502 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35,249.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,178,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172,405 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 194.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,107,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,519,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,242 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 830,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,696,253. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $77.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.24 and a 200 day moving average of $75.71.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

