Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Short Interest Down 37.1% in April

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a decrease of 37.1% from the April 15th total of 45,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Price Performance
Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,107. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.94 and a 200-day moving average of $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.50. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $6.02.
Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Company Profile
