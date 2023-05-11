Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Short Interest Down 37.1% in April

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a decrease of 37.1% from the April 15th total of 45,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,107. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.94 and a 200-day moving average of $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.50. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $6.02.

Nippon Yusen KK operates as a global logistics enterprise offering ocean, land, and air transportation services. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Liner, Air Freight, Logistics, Irregular Specialized Liner, Real Estate and Others. The Liner segment engages in the oceangoing cargo shipping, transportation agency , container terminal, port transportation and tugboat businesses.

