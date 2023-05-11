NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Sold by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC lessened its position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) by 58.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,300 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in NMI were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NMIH. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NMI in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,945,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in NMI by 15.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,053,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,585,000 after buying an additional 551,924 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NMI by 81.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,169,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,887,000 after buying an additional 525,175 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in NMI by 81.5% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,169,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,829,000 after buying an additional 525,175 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NMI by 385.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,672,000 after buying an additional 416,053 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on NMIH. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NMI from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of NMI from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NMI Stock Up 0.3 %

In other NMI news, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $217,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,051.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NMIH traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.87. The company had a trading volume of 67,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,465. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.58 and a 200-day moving average of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.33 and a 1-year high of $24.72.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $133.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.93 million. NMI had a net margin of 56.26% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

NMI Profile

(Get Rating)

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

