Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Declares $0.65 Quarterly Dividend

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd.

Nordson has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 59 consecutive years. Nordson has a payout ratio of 26.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Nordson to earn $9.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

NDSN traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $216.24. 178,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,188. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.82. Nordson has a 12-month low of $194.89 and a 12-month high of $251.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.91.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $610.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.87 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 23.67%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nordson will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total transaction of $1,217,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,285,248. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nordson during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 167.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Nordson during the second quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NDSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nordson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Nordson from $259.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nordson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.20.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

