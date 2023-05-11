Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $219.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.22 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share.
Novanta Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $164.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 79.30 and a beta of 1.30. Novanta has a 1 year low of $110.84 and a 1 year high of $173.10.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Novanta in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
About Novanta
Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.
