Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $219.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.22 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Novanta Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $164.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 79.30 and a beta of 1.30. Novanta has a 1 year low of $110.84 and a 1 year high of $173.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Novanta in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novanta

About Novanta

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Novanta by 33.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Novanta by 49.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

