NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, a decrease of 45.0% from the April 15th total of 84,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 119,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NuCana Stock Performance

Shares of NuCana stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,978. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1.10. NuCana has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $2.24. The stock has a market cap of $39.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuCana

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCNA. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in NuCana during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in NuCana by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuCana by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 63,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 29,852 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuCana by 167.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 48,845 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuCana by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 371,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares during the period. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana Plc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the business of developing a portfolio of new medicines to treat patients with cancer. The company was founded by Hugh Stephen Griffith and Christopher Barry Wood on January 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

