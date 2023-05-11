Nuformix (LON:NFX) Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of Nuformix plc (LON:NFX – Get Rating) were up 1.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.27 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.27 ($0.00). Approximately 5,887,414 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 3,894,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.26 ($0.00).

The company has a market cap of £1.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

About Nuformix

Nuformix plc operates in the field of pharmaceutical development for treating fibrosis and oncology through drug repurposing in the United Kingdom. It offers NXP001, which has completed Phase 1 for use in oncology supportive care. The company is also developing NXP004, a novel form of Olaparib, which is in the IP generation phase for treating oncology; and NXP002 that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

