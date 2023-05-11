Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 16.5% annually over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund alerts:

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Price Performance

JHAA stock opened at $9.27 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.17. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $9.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund

About Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the first quarter worth $848,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 41.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 6,714 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 332.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.875 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2023.*

The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily corporate debt securities, including bonds and senior loans. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.