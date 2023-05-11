Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.
Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 16.5% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Price Performance
JHAA stock opened at $9.27 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.17. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $9.48.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund
About Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund
Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.875 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2023.*
The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily corporate debt securities, including bonds and senior loans. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market.
