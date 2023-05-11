Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $10.44 on Thursday. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $12.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 403.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 6.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

