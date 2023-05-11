Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decrease of 54.0% from the April 15th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAN. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 218,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $158,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 5,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 107,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NAN stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.94. The company had a trading volume of 38,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,834. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $12.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.78.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide current income exempt from regular federal, and New York State and New York City income tax and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.