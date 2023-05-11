Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NQP opened at $11.36 on Thursday. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average of $11.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 375,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 77,240 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 416.3% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 300,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 242,196 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 286,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 31,474 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 52.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 29,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. 13.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

