Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Nicola Wealth Management LTD.

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its position in shares of Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Nuvei were worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVEI. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Nuvei during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuvei by 27.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nuvei by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the period. 29.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nuvei alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Nuvei from $112.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. CIBC upgraded shares of Nuvei from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of Nuvei from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Nuvei presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.08.

Nuvei Stock Performance

Nuvei stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.29. 449,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Nuvei Co. has a 12-month low of $23.71 and a 12-month high of $53.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.15.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $220.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.92 million. Nuvei had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 7.91%. Equities research analysts predict that Nuvei Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Nuvei Profile

(Get Rating)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.