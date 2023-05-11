Oceanic Wind Energy (CVE:NKW) Trading Down 6.3%

Oceanic Wind Energy Inc. (CVE:NKW – Get Rating) dropped 6.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 94,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 50,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Oceanic Wind Energy Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.00.

About Oceanic Wind Energy

Oceanic Wind Energy Inc develops renewable energy projects in Canada. It is developing an offshore wind energy project located in the Hecate Strait off the north coast of British Columbia. The company was formerly known as NaiKun Wind Energy Group Inc and changed its name to Oceanic Wind Energy Inc in May 2020.

