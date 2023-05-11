Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ OVBC opened at $24.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.91. Ohio Valley Banc has a 12 month low of $21.96 and a 12 month high of $32.49. The company has a market capitalization of $116.66 million, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.14.

Get Ohio Valley Banc alerts:

Ohio Valley Banc Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Ohio Valley Banc’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc

About Ohio Valley Banc

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 149,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 27,524 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 26.8% during the first quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 78,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 166.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 29,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It operates through the Banking and Consumer Finance segments. The firm also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ohio Valley Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohio Valley Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.