Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
NASDAQ OVBC opened at $24.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.91. Ohio Valley Banc has a 12 month low of $21.96 and a 12 month high of $32.49. The company has a market capitalization of $116.66 million, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.14.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Ohio Valley Banc’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It operates through the Banking and Consumer Finance segments. The firm also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.
