OMG Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $109.61 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 11th. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded down 26.3% against the dollar. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00002900 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a total market cap of $109.61 million and $22.66 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00055463 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00039746 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00018578 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00005844 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000883 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is creating a decentralized network that includes a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. This network is enforced by an open distributed network of validators and uses a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain that enables the enforcement of market activity. OMG tokens provide the right to validate the blockchain within the network’s consensus rules, and transaction fees on the network are given to validators who enforce bonded contract states. The value of the OMG token comes from the fees generated from the network, and the token holders are obligated to provide validation to users of the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.