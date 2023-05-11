OMG Network (OMG) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $23.16 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. In the last seven days, OMG Network has traded down 25.9% against the dollar. One OMG Network token can now be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00002905 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a market cap of $109.24 million and approximately $23.16 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00055292 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00041027 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00018592 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00005846 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000890 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is creating a decentralized network that includes a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. This network is enforced by an open distributed network of validators and uses a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain that enables the enforcement of market activity. OMG tokens provide the right to validate the blockchain within the network’s consensus rules, and transaction fees on the network are given to validators who enforce bonded contract states. The value of the OMG token comes from the fees generated from the network, and the token holders are obligated to provide validation to users of the network.”

