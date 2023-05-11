ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.07-0 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $162.00 million-$165.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $166.06 million. ON24 also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to 0-0 EPS.

ON24 Stock Performance

ONTF stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.80. 358,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,768. The company has a market cap of $360.44 million, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 0.07. ON24 has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $13.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.44.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $46.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.23 million. ON24 had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.59%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ON24 will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other ON24 news, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 11,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total transaction of $85,452.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,895,590.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CRO James Blackie sold 17,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total value of $135,633.03. Following the sale, the executive now owns 194,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,694.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 11,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total transaction of $85,452.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,895,590.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,140 shares of company stock valued at $419,878. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of ON24 in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of ON24 by 229.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of ON24 by 4,250.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of ON24 by 1,092.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in ON24 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

