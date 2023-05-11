Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Brookline Capital Management lowered shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Brookline Capital Acquisition restated a hold rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.77.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ONCT opened at $0.31 on Friday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Oncternal Therapeutics

In other news, CEO James B. Breitmeyer purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.29 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 146,544 shares in the company, valued at $42,497.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have bought 160,000 shares of company stock worth $46,650 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richmond Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.66% of the company’s stock.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Zilovertamab, ONCT-216, ONCT-808 and ONCT-534. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in September 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.