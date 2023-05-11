Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $38.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.19 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Open Lending updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.
Open Lending Stock Up 0.4 %
LPRO stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $9.47. 349,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,322. Open Lending has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $13.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 18.58 and a current ratio of 18.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.77.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPRO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 35.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 13.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 11,996 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 442,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 35,025 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 51.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Open Lending by 55.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 20,870 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Open Lending Company Profile
Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.
