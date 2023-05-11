Ophir Sternberg Acquires 1,158,000 Shares of BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) Chairman Ophir Sternberg purchased 1,158,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $579,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,878,725 shares in the company, valued at $939,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
BurgerFi International Stock Up 7.8 %
BurgerFi International stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.10. The stock had a trading volume of 44,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,934. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.28. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $3.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.50.
BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BurgerFi International had a negative return on equity of 42.32% and a negative net margin of 57.87%. The firm had revenue of $45.24 million during the quarter.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Trading of BurgerFi International
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of BurgerFi International by 548.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 126,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BurgerFi International by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BurgerFi International by 10.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BurgerFi International during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in BurgerFi International during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BurgerFi International Company Profile
BurgerFi International, Inc engages in the operation of franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. It offers burgers, hotdogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, and wine. The company was founded by John Rosatti in February 2011 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BurgerFi International (BFI)
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
- A Royally Good Time To Buy The Walt Disney Company
- 3 Surprising Stocks Leading Growth Over Value
- Copa Holdings Is Looking For A Comeback, Its Dividend Agrees
Receive News & Ratings for BurgerFi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BurgerFi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.