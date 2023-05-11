Ophir Sternberg Acquires 1,158,000 Shares of BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Stock

Posted by on May 11th, 2023

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFIGet Rating) Chairman Ophir Sternberg purchased 1,158,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $579,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,878,725 shares in the company, valued at $939,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

BurgerFi International Stock Up 7.8 %

BurgerFi International stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.10. The stock had a trading volume of 44,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,934. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.28. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $3.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.50.

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFIGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BurgerFi International had a negative return on equity of 42.32% and a negative net margin of 57.87%. The firm had revenue of $45.24 million during the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BFI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of BurgerFi International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of BurgerFi International in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company.

Institutional Trading of BurgerFi International

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of BurgerFi International by 548.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 126,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BurgerFi International by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BurgerFi International by 10.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BurgerFi International during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in BurgerFi International during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BurgerFi International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BurgerFi International, Inc engages in the operation of franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. It offers burgers, hotdogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, and wine. The company was founded by John Rosatti in February 2011 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI)

Receive News & Ratings for BurgerFi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BurgerFi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.