Ophir Sternberg Acquires 1,158,000 Shares of BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) Chairman Ophir Sternberg purchased 1,158,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $579,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,878,725 shares in the company, valued at $939,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

BurgerFi International Stock Up 7.8 %

BurgerFi International stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.10. The stock had a trading volume of 44,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,934. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.28. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $3.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.50.

Get BurgerFi International alerts:

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BurgerFi International had a negative return on equity of 42.32% and a negative net margin of 57.87%. The firm had revenue of $45.24 million during the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of BurgerFi International

BFI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of BurgerFi International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of BurgerFi International in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of BurgerFi International by 548.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 126,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BurgerFi International by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BurgerFi International by 10.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BurgerFi International during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in BurgerFi International during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BurgerFi International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BurgerFi International, Inc engages in the operation of franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. It offers burgers, hotdogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, and wine. The company was founded by John Rosatti in February 2011 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BurgerFi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BurgerFi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.