Optiva (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) Stock Price Down 18.6%

Optiva Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKNEF – Get Rating) shares dropped 18.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.00 and last traded at $9.52. Approximately 1,050 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.70.
Optiva Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.15.
About Optiva
Optiva, Inc provides software products, solutions and services to network operators throughout the world, including wireless, wireline, broadband and satellite. The firm offers real-time billing, a cloud-enabled converged billing and customer care platform, which provides real-time unified billing, rating, and charging for the operator’s data, voice, and messaging services; customer care capabilities; subscriber promotions and loyalty programs; and self-care options for prepaid, postpaid, and hybrid subscribers.
