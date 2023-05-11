Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC cut its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,386 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Oracle Trading Up 1.4 %

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Societe Generale downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Oracle from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.46.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $97.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $97.68.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.81%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading

